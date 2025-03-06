'Great businessman' - Jose Mourinho reveals 'good relationship' with Sir Jim Ratcliffe but feels sorry for Man Utd staff losing jobs during INEOS reign
Jose Mourinho revealed he shares a "good relationship" with Sir Jim Ratcliffe but feels sorry for the Manchester United staff losing their jobs.
- Mourinho opened up about his equation with Ratcliffe
- Hailed the INEOS chief as a "great businessman"
- Shared his feelings on the recent job cuts at Old Trafford