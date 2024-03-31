Joao Neves: Man Utd prepare for transfer fight with Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs also interested in €120m-rated Benfica star

Getty ImagesGill ClarkJoao Neves: Man Utd prepare for transfer fight with Liverpool and Chelsea among clubs also interested in €120m-rated Benfica starManchester UnitedLiverpoolChelseaTransfersBenficaPremier LeagueLiga PortugalManchester United are set to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea for Benfica's Joao Neves.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeves in demand after impressing with BenficaLiverpool join Man Utd and Chelsea in transfer raceBut Benfica want huge fee for teenager