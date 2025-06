This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jets owner Woody Johnson set sights on Crystal Palace stake amid UEL turmoil NFL Jets' Woody Johnson eyes control of Premier League side Crystal Palace amid UEL turmoil. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Crystal Palace qualified for Europe by winning the FA Cup

But the Eagles could be prevented from participating in Europe due to multi-club ownership rules

Jets owner Woody Johnson eyes controlling stake in Crystal Palace amid UEL turmoil Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask