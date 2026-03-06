Jesse Lingard has a new club! Corinthians confirm signing of ex-Man Utd star

Lingard has already begun training at the Dr. Joaquim Grava centre and expressed his delight at the reception from the local faithful. The former Three Lions star, who featured prominently in the 2018 World Cup semi-final run, was clearly moved by the devotion of the supporters who met him upon his arrival in Brazil.

“First, I saw the fans at the airport chanting ‘Go Corinthians! Go Corinthians!’ There is so much passion from the supporters, which is wonderful to see. The training ground here is incredible, and the players have welcomed me with open arms; the manager and the director too - it was great to meet them. My first impressions: I'm very happy, and I can't wait to play,” commented Lingard as he reflected on the start of his Brazilian adventure.