Jesse Lingard's Corinthians salary revealed - and it's MUCH lower than what his ex-Man Utd team-mate Memphis Depay earns at the same club

The move provides a unique opportunity for Lingard to link up with Depay again. The pair shared the pitch 31 times during the 2015-16 campaign at Old Trafford and have maintained a close friendship ever since. Depay has become a talismanic figure in Brazil since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2024, scoring 19 goals in 73 appearances and netting the winner in the Copa do Brasil final against Vasco da Gama.

Corinthians have undergone a significant recruitment drive, adding European experience to their ranks. Alongside Depay, Lingard will join a dressing room that already features former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and ex-Watford winger Andre Carrillo.