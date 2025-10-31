'That's your mother you're talking about' - Jarrod Bowen's son sings West Ham captain's chant about parents, admits Dani Dyer

During an appearance on the Great Company Podcast, host Jamie Laing brought up the chant about Bowen, to which Dyer replied: "Do you know my little boy says 'kissing'. He sings it in the back of my car sometimes. 'Bowen's on fire, and he's kissing Dani Dyer'. I'm like 'that's your mother you're speaking about!'."

Dyer, who is the daughter of Football Factory and Eastenders star Danny Dyer, even admits that her dad loves the chant, adding: "My dad sings it, he thinks it's brilliant. He says he starts the chant off sometimes, I'm like 'yeah, alright mate'."

Dyer has previously spoken about the chant, telling Straight to the Comments! podcast on her take on the song last year: "Not that long ago I went to an away game, and I don’t usually like going to the away games because there’s the die-hard fans that are crazy.

"I really needed a drink, so I was like, I’d rather have died of dehydration to be honest, that was the better option. I came out and they were all looking at me and they all sung the song, I was literally in the midst of the crowds. It’s fine, it’s so fine, it really doesn’t bother me."