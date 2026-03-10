'He wanted a jacuzzi at the foot of the bed!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's dangerous failed Manchester mansion project revealed

While building his collection of properties and supercars, Ronaldo wanted to construct an epic mansion in the North West of England. He was introduced to renowned Portuguese architect Eduardo Souto Moura through close friend Antonio Salvador, a man who would go on to become president of Sporting Braga.

Ground was never broken, for a number of reasons, with Souto Moura telling Publico all about his discussions with Ronaldo, which saw CR7 take regular breaks for training and make some bizarre requests.

He said: “I was suggested to him by a friend of his, a contractor [Salvador] who later became president of Braga, and who told Ronaldo that I had built the Braga Stadium. He asked me if I wanted to build Ronaldo's house and I said okay.

“I had a meeting with him. I went to Manchester. I got on a plane and went there and asked: 'How do you want the house and so on'. The usual things. But he's a unique guy. It impressed me because he interrupted the conversation every 15 minutes because he was going to do training. I understand Ronaldo, that's the result of a titanic effort.

“But the house didn't go ahead because he had bought a plot of land with a large area, but the house was so big that 16 cork oak trees would have to be cut down. I told him: ‘I'm not going to cut down cork oak trees. We'll have to change land’. He got angry with the agent and told me: ‘I'm going to Real Madrid and I'm not building a house’.”