VIDEO: Watch laughing Jack Wilshere's response as Arsenal legend is asked about Tottenham potentially being relegated

During a press conference, Wilshere was asked if managing Luton in the Championship against Tottenham would be his ultimate goal for the 2026-27 campaign. The 34-year-old did not shy away from the prospect, albeit admitting that his primary focus is on getting the Hatters promoted.

"The dream would be for me to manage Luton in the Championship," Wilshere stated. "I watched a little bit of Tottenham last night and I have said it a lot of times - and believe it or not - a lot of my family are Tottenham fans. Over the years we’ve had some really good banter about it, but at the moment my dream is to manage Luton in the Championship and it might be against Tottenham."