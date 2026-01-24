AFP
Jack Grealish's season could be OVER! Everton loanee may require surgery on foot fracture to leave England World Cup squad dream in tatters
Grealish unlikely to play again this season
Grealish played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win at former side Aston Villa last weekend. The player then visited a specialist having reported to Everton's training base on Monday with what was assumed to be a calf problem. However, scans have revealed that the issue was more serious than expected.
Everton boss Moyes hasn't given a timeframe on how long Grealish would be sidelined for, but if the winger is to go under the knife, then it would effectively spell the end of his season and rule out any hopes of an England recall for the 2026 World Cup.
In addition, the Toffees, who are already in the midst of an injury crisis, would be robbed of one of their key attacking figures. When asked whether an operation may be necessary, Moyes admitted that player and club are discussing with a surgeon about the best course of action.
Everton 'not going to get good news' on Grealish
Speaking ahead of Everton's game against Leeds on Monday night, Moyes said of Grealish: "That's part of the discussion to be made with the surgeon. Obviously we are not going to get good news, but there are no dates I want to give out at the moment. We are waiting on a couple of things coming back.
"It is a blow to lose him. He didn't come in [complaining] about his foot. He had a kick on the calf and we thought he'd be OK. That it was just a kick on the back of the calf and he would be OK in a couple of days but they checked his foot out and he has a stress fracture.
"It's a real pity for the boy. He's been back at it, enjoying it and doing what he is good at. He has been supported brilliantly by the supporters at Everton. They think so much of him and it's just disappointing he is going to have some time off."
Grealish's absence would be a huge blow for the Toffees. Indeed, the attacker has registered six assists and scored twice in the Premier League following his move to Merseyside.
Everton tipped to dip into January market
Grealish's absence may force Everton into the transfer market in the final knockings of the January window. Moyes has previously stated that he is hoping for incomings before the window closes on February 2, with the Toffees set to invest in the squad in the coming days. There is a possibility that Grealish could return to his parent club City for his rehabilitation.
"We're not thinking about (his future) at the moment. We are only thinking about Jack – we are upset for him and disappointed he has got an injury," Moyes continued.
"We are in close contact with Manchester City so we will see how that works as we go along and get more decisions from the specialist. It will add to our thinking (about signing someone), that's for sure. Getting them is a different story but it will add to our thinking of is there anything out there we can consider.
"But, at the moment, we are just waiting to get the assessment back from the specialist and then we'll know more."
Garner contract a boost for Toffees
Better news for Everton, though, was confirmation that James Garner signed a long-term deal with the club on Friday. The 24-year-old is a key man for Moyes, and his new contract is a huge boost for the Toffees.
"James Garner has committed his long-term future to Everton by signing a new four-and-a-half year contract with the Club until the end of June 2030," a statement read on the club's official website.
On the new deal, Garner said: "I'm really excited to commit my future to Everton. I'm very grateful for all the support and all the love I've had over the past three-and-a-half years, but it's just the start.
"I've seen the progress we've made recently. Now I want to be part of that progress and get us back to where the Club deserves to be. I feel like I'm now a part of the Club and I'm hoping to be a part of it for a long time.
"I've got family members who are all Evertonians, so I know exactly the passion and, like I've just said, what it means to play for such a massive football club like this."
