Ivan Toney on the plane?! England striker boosts World Cup chances by bagging Al-Ahli hat-trick as stunning goal-scoring form continues
Toney tears Al-Khaleej apart with ruthless treble
Toney produced a masterclass in finishing on Tuesday night, single-handedly dismantling Al-Khaleej to keep Al-Ahli’s season momentum charging forward. The England striker was at his imperious best, showcasing the full repertoire of hold-up play, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing that made him a household name in the Premier League.
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly his third goal, which sealed the hat-trick and the match ball. As captured in footage circulating on social media, Toney displayed his predatory instincts to find space in the box before coolly slotting home, underlining his confidence in front of goal. It was a performance of pure authority, with Toney leading the line with a hunger that suggests he is a man on a mission as the domestic season enters its decisive phase.
Ten goals since winter break: A striker in overdrive
While his overall season statistics are impressive, it is Toney’s form since the Saudi Pro League returned from its winter hiatus that is truly turning heads. The hat-trick against Al-Khaleej means the forward has now scored 10 goals since the restart, a run of form that rivals any striker currently operating in world football.
His total of 22 goals in 26 games across all competitions this season is a testament to his consistency and adaptation to life in Jeddah. Critics who suggested a move to the Middle East might blunt his competitive edge have been firmly silenced. Instead, Toney appears sharper than ever, maintaining elite physical condition and a ruthlessness that has become his trademark.
Impossible to ignore for World Cup selection
With the 2026 World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the timing of Toney’s purple patch could not be better. While playing outside of Europe often brings a "out of sight, out of mind" risk for international hopefuls, Toney’s numbers are simply too loud to ignore.
He was recalled to the England squad by coach Tuchel in June last year but remained an unused substitute for the game against Andorra before coming off the bench in the 88th minute against Senegal days later.
Tuchel explained after that match that he sees Tony as "a specialist for exactly these situations" as he defended the decision to hand him such a brief appearance. "I think Ivan is strongest when we have a phase where we have a lot of balls in the box and that was the case, so after 80 minutes we got him ready. Then we scored and they took the goal away and it took a little while longer than we wanted but that's what he can give - presence in the box and a goal later in the match."
Toney has not been part of the England squad since then.
Leading Al-Ahli's charge for silverware
Beyond his international aspirations, Toney’s goals are fueling Al-Ahli’s ambitions on the domestic front. His leadership at the top of the pitch has become the focal point of the team's attack, providing a reliable outlet even when the side is under pressure.
As Al-Ahli look to close out the season with silverware, they will be relying heavily on their English talisman to maintain this electric pace. They sit second in the Saudi Pro League and remain in a strong position in their AFC Champions League group.
