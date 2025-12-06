‘It would mean everything’ - How Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter and Thomas Muller are pushing the underdog Whitecaps to the brink of MLS Cup despite an uncertain future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Thomas Muller jumped straight in on the banter. At least, that's what Brian White said. The German star, when he signed for Vancouver Whitecaps upon the conclusion of his contract at Bayern Munich, wasted no time in getting to know his teammates. There was no superiority, no gravitas, no sense that he, a World Cup winner who has beaten Lionel Messi seven times, was better - or even different - to them.

"He's that goofy guy. He's involved in the chats, involved in the banter and the team, and ever since he's come in, he's wasted no time getting involved. And I think you know that meant a lot to the group," White told GOAL.

And it was at that moment, when Muller was just as down to earth as the rest of the soccer world assumed, that White knew that everything would be well in Vancouver. His arrival, on Aug. 6, came at a critical juncture for the Whitecaps. The Canadian side had enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but was fading slightly. And while LAFC strengthened, San Diego held steady, and Inter Miami picked up steam, Vancouver needed a lift.

What might have been a destabilizing presence instead became an excellent asset, White said.

Of course, it takes more than the arrival of a decorated superstar to take a team to the MLS Cup. Vancouver's journey here has been one of the stars aligning, the outsiders coming good, and showing that what might have been perceived as early-season overperformance was in fact the reality of a team ready to compete for everything. And now, that team is just one win away.

"It's been awesome to see just the club grow and gain this kind of national attention. So it would mean everything culminates with the MLS Cup," he said.

NOTE: GOAL's Alex Labidou contributed reporting from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.