Antoine SemenyoGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'It's us against the world' - Fans left in pure disbelief as Bournemouth upstage Champions League clashes by coming from three goals down to beat hapless Luton

AFC BournemouthPremier LeagueFan storiesAFC Bournemouth vs Luton TownLuton Town

Bournemouth orchestrated a memorable comeback to defeat Luton in a seven-goal spectacle at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, leaving fans in awe.

  • Luton were leading 3-0 at half-time
  • Bournemouth came back to win it 4-3
  • Became the first club in 20 years to win a PL game after being 3-0 down

