Getty Is Federico Chiesa the next Antony? Liverpool winger contemplating Real Betis transfer to get career back on track following miserable spell with Arne Slot's side F. Chiesa Antony Manchester United Real Betis Premier League LaLiga Transfers Inspired by Antony's successful loan spell, Federico Chiesa wants to walk on the same path to rejuvenate his career by joining Real Betis.

Wants to copy Antony's success story at Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini's system hailed for rejuvenating careers Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask