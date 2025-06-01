Inter Miami player ratings vs Columbus Crew: Lionel Messi scores brace and Luis Suarez tallies in 5-1 domination of fellow Eastern Conference contenders

Inter Miami continue to regain momentum with another dominant win, this time over Columbus Crew

In a matchup billed as a clash between two of the Eastern Conference's best, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made it a one-sided affair, cruising to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium Saturday night.

Messi assisted on the opening goal and scored a brace to lead the way for The Herons, while Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez and Fafa Picault all added to the misery for Wilfried Nancy's fifth-placed Crew. Cesar Ruvalcaba scored one for the visitors.

Inter Miami started their onslaught early thanks to U.S. international Benjamin Cremaschi. The 20-year-old triggered a press that would find Messi, who threaded the needle to Allende for the 13th-minute opener. Then Messi would get his own scoring going just two minutes later.

Nicholas Hagen, filling in for an injured Patrick Schulte at goal, was pressured into a poor pass into the Argentine's feet and he lobbed a ball that the keeper let slip through his hands. The air was deflated from Columbus and Miami ran riot. Messi added another goal, this time on an incredible chip finish. Suarez and Picualt would add the fourth and fifth goals in the second half.

Don't look now, but Miami has scored nine goals and conceded three in its last two games.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium.