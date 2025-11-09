'Seeing him press like that at 38 is crazy' - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano lauds Lionel Messi’s relentless effort after brace against Nashville SC
Praised Lionel Messi for his work rate and sacrifice
Messi secured his first MLS playoff trip to the semifinals after his two goals sparked a 4-0 win. Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano noted the veteran forward's work rate was equally as important as the goals he scored.
“I have to congratulate Messi for the game he played. He was the first to lead our high press - seeing him press like that at 38 is crazy. What he did tonight was truly impressive," Mascherano said.
Inter Miami emerges stronger
Mascherano also praised his entire team after the dominant 4-0 victory, highlighting Tadeo Allende’s brace that sealed Inter Miami’s place in the next round of the MLS playoffs. The win capped a tough series in which Miami ultimately prevailed, and Mascherano noted that the squad’s veterans have played a key role in his development as a coach.
“The challenge remains the same - to live up to the level of the great players we have. Sometimes we manage it, sometimes we don’t,” he said. “As a coach, I try to be honest and work in the best way possible, knowing that I’ll make mistakes and must learn from them. It’s not easy to coach players with such a deep understanding of the game. That’s why you have to listen to them - I have the obligation to make decisions, but I’m not the owner of the truth. You have to listen and make the choices that can help us as a team.”
Mascherano unveiled an unexpected attacking trio
Regarding the attacking quartet of Baltasar Rodríguez , Mateo Silvetti, Allende and Messi, Mascherano pointed out he made the changes to give his side some unpredictability.
“Nashville kept changing throughout the series. We played four matches in a row against them - that’s never easy. In preparing for a game, you try to predict what the opposing coach might do, but sometimes what you prepare for doesn’t happen at all," he said. "In the first game, they used three defensive midfielders; in Nashville, they had a wider setup - different characteristics.
"We tried to understand that within a single game, there could be many games. Silvetti, Tadeo, and Baltazar brought great energy to the team. That’s the advantage of having intelligent, hungry players. Silvetti had a phenomenal game, Tadeo Allende has had an outstanding season - strong both defensively and in attack - and we’ll try to keep that going.”
Cincinnati is next
Looking ahead to the semifinal against Cincinnati, Mascherano warned of the challenge ahead.
“It will be a very tough match - they’re a team that knows exactly how they play. If they can recover some injured players, it’ll be an intense game over there. They’re very clear in their ideas, so for us to compete, we’ll need to match their intensity," Mascherano said. "When we match the opponent’s intensity, things usually go our way. We’ll see how the week unfolds, especially with seven players returning from national duty - hopefully, they come back in good shape. It’s not easy to lose so many players at this stage of the season, so we’ll have to manage that carefully.”
But before that match, the manager stressed how important it was for Inter Miami to advance out of the first round.
“I’m proud of how we’ve reached this point in the season. We’ve gone through a lot of wear and tear, we’ve been playing for a long time, and I see the players enjoying themselves," he said. "I see smiles - and that’s the best way to experience football. Tactics and style come second when you see that joy. They’re in a good place, living it naturally. There are also some players who won’t be here next season, yet the atmosphere remains excellent - and that’s exactly what we need to keep building on.”