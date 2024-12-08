Inter Miami explain how Neymar reunion with Lionel Messi could happen as Brazilian superstar sees MLS move to reform MSN in the United States speculated on
Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas has explained what would need to happen in order for Neymar to reunite with Lionel Messi and reform MSN in MLS.
- Questions asked of Brazilian's future in Saudi Arabia
- Struggled with injury across spell in the Middle East
- May get the chance to link up with some familiar faces