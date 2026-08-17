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Inter set for fresh Liverpool talks after Curtis Jones 'white lie' exposed during Como friendly
The truth behind the Anfield 'white lie'
Speculation surrounding the future of Jones has intensified following Liverpool's recent friendly double-header against Cesc Fabregas’ Como. The 25-year-old midfielder was a notable absentee from the matchday squad on Sunday, with the Premier League giants officially citing a hip problem as the reason for his exclusion. However, the narrative coming out of Italy suggests there is more to the story than a simple fitness concern.
Sport Mediaset has gone as far as to label the medical explanation provided by Liverpool as a 'white lie' designed to mask the reality of the situation. The report claims that the real reason for Jones’ omission is his desire to force through a move to the San Siro.
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Inter pursue the English connection
Should the move come to fruition, Jones would become the latest high-profile Englishman to join Cristian Chivu's project in Milan. The midfielder is said to be eager to reunite with compatriots John Stones and Djed Spence, who have already established themselves within the Inter setup. This growing English contingent has become a cornerstone of the club's recent recruitment strategy as they look to maintain their dominance in Serie A.
Corriere dello Sport claims that Jones has his heart set on the move. The lure of the San Siro and the opportunity to play alongside familiar faces in Italy has seemingly convinced the Liverpool academy graduate that his future lies away from his boyhood club.
Fresh talks scheduled to bridge the valuation gap
Despite the player's willingness to move, a significant gap remains between the two clubs regarding the transfer fee. Liverpool are holding out for a figure in the region of €40 million, a price tag that Inter are currently unwilling to meet, particularly because Jones' contract is set to expire next year.
According to Tuttosport, the Italian side is now perfectly positioned to schedule a new round of talks. Following Davide Frattesi's loan move to Lazio, Inter have successfully freed up the necessary squad space to accommodate Jones, and fresh direct contact with Liverpool is expected this week in an attempt to finally secure his signature.
As part of this renewed push, Inter are reportedly preparing a formal offer of €30 million plus add-ons, hoping that the threat of losing the player for free next summer will force Liverpool to lower their demands. The Italian champions believe that the pressure of the expiring contract, combined with the player's clear desire to leave, will eventually lead to a compromise that suits their budget while providing Liverpool with a respectable return.
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Applying the Djed Spence blueprint
This negotiation tactic is one that Inter have used successfully in the past, most notably during their pursuit of Djed Spence from Tottenham. Spurs had initially set a high asking price for the wing-back, hovering around the €50 million mark following his impressive performances at the World Cup.
Corriere dello Sport report adds that the Nerazzurri are ready to use a similar strategy to land Jones. By sticking to their valuation and waiting for the pressure to mount on Liverpool, Inter believe they can secure the midfielder for a fee that reflects his contract status.
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