Inter set for fresh Liverpool talks after Curtis Jones 'white lie' exposed during Como friendly

Despite the player's willingness to move, a significant gap remains between the two clubs regarding the transfer fee. Liverpool are holding out for a figure in the region of €40 million, a price tag that Inter are currently unwilling to meet, particularly because Jones' contract is set to expire next year.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian side is now perfectly positioned to schedule a new round of talks. Following Davide Frattesi's loan move to Lazio, Inter have successfully freed up the necessary squad space to accommodate Jones, and fresh direct contact with Liverpool is expected this week in an attempt to finally secure his signature.

As part of this renewed push, Inter are reportedly preparing a formal offer of €30 million plus add-ons, hoping that the threat of losing the player for free next summer will force Liverpool to lower their demands. The Italian champions believe that the pressure of the expiring contract, combined with the player's clear desire to leave, will eventually lead to a compromise that suits their budget while providing Liverpool with a respectable return.