‘It's insane!' - Frenkie de Jong vents fury at Barcelona vs Real Sociedad referee after La Liga leaders see THREE goals disallowed in surprise defeat

The tension at the Reale Arena boiled over in the aftermath of Barcelona's stumble in the title race, with De Jong delivering one of the most blistering post-match interviews of the season. Following a frustrating 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad, the Dutch midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of the referee, suggesting that the official’s attitude towards the players was disrespectful and condescending.

Speaking to DAZN immediately after the final whistle, De Jong appeared visibly agitated. He had just been shown a yellow card in the dying moments of the game, a decision that seemed to be the catalyst for his outburst. "With this referee, it is very frustrating," De Jong fumed. "You can't talk, even though I'm the captain and I should be able to do so."

He added: "He looks at you like 'I'm better than you'. You can't contribute like that."