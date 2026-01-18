FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL SOCIEDAD-BARCELONAAFP
Ben McAleer

Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal's magic goes to waste as La Liga leaders suffer shock defeat that reignites title race after Joan Garcia horror show

Lamine Yamal was again the star of the show for Barcelona at the Anoeta on Sunday night but it was all for nothing as the La Liga leaders fell to a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad. The Barca teen shone down the right but was unable to inspire the Blaugrana to victory, with Hansi Flick's men now just a point clear of arch rivals Real Madrid at the summit.

Real Sociedad had the ball in the back of the net after just 30 seconds but Carlos Soler's early strike was correctly chalked off for offside. Barcelona quickly responded with a goal of their own, yet Fermin Lopez's low effort was ruled out following a VAR review as Dani Olmo fouled Takefusa Kubo in the build-up.

Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal then saw goals of their own overturned due to offside before Mikel Oyarzabal fired the home side in front on the half hour mark, rifling past Joan Garcia from close range. Barcelona then thought they had the perfect chance to draw level on the stroke of half-time as referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the spot after Igor Zubeldia clipped Yamal. However, after another VAR review, La Real were awarded a free-kick as Yamal was offside in the build-up in an action-packed opening 45 minutes.

Dani Olmo struck the woodwork two minutes after the restart as Barcelona looked to quickly restore parity in the Basque Country. Hansi Flick called on the cavalry midway through the second half, with Robert Lewandowski coming close to heading Barca level. The Pole's header was pushed onto the bar by Alex Remiro, but the Sociedad stopper could do nothing to prevent Marcus Rashford from equalising with a close-range header after being teed up by Yamal in the 70th minute.

A minute later, however, the hosts were ahead again through Goncalo Guedes after some sub-par goalkeeping from Garcia. La Real came close to doubling their lead five minutes later after a poor error in judgment from Garcia presented Igor Zubeldia with a chance that was cleared off the line by Pau Cubarsi.

Sociedad finished the game with 10 men following Soler's late red for a bad foul on Pedri, but they managed to hold out for all the spoils in an entertaining Sunday night clash.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Anoeta...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (4/10):

    Caught out at the near post for Oyarzabal's opener. At fault for La Real's second as he palmed Soler's header back into danger and failed to recover for Guedes' strike. Caught in no-man's land in the 75th minute and had Cubarsi to thank for clearing off the line.

    Jules Kounde (5/10):

    Gave Guedes too much space to float a ball into the box in the opening 30 seconds. Thankfully for the right-back, the resulting goal was ruled out due to offside. Was caught ball watching for Oyarzabal's goal. Allowed the cross to come in for La Real's second. Headed off the crossbar before he was withdrawn late on.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Called into action to prevent a La Real goal with a headed clearance off the line with 15 minutes to play. Taken off with five minutes to go.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Booked for dissent with 15 minutes to play. Still, was key as Barcelona dominated possession.

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Tidy in possession. However, he did little of note before coming off for Cancelo.

  • Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedri (7/10):

    Everything good about Barcelona's attacking play came down the right, with Pedri again shining.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in the first half.

    Fermin Lopez (6/10):

    Saw a fine low goal ruled out following a VAR review early on. Otherwise, a relatively subdued evening.

  • Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (9/10):

    Started brightly, breaking down the right and picking out Pedri to fire straight at Remiro. Humiliated four La Real markers, had a goal ruled out for offside and a penalty call overturned in a frantic first half. Picked out Lewandowski with an inch-perfect cross midway through the second half, only for the striker's header to be pushed onto the bar. Provided the assist for Rashford's equaliser with 20 minutes to play.

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    As the supporting act did all they could in the final third, Torres struggled to gain a foothold in the game before being hauled off on the hour mark.

    Dani Olmo (7/10):

    Tested Remiro shortly before the break with a fierce drive. Stuck the woodwork early in the second half, and saw another shot tipped onto the post by Remiro moments later. A bright spark on the left in Raphinha's absence. 

  • Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Joao Cancelo (5/10):

    Came on for his second Barcelona debut on the hour mark.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    Made an instant impact to score his third league goal of the season.

    Robert Lewandowski (6/10):

    Must have thought he'd headed Barcelona level after being picked out brilliantly by Yamal. Remiro pushed the striker's header onto the bar.

    Roony Bardghji (N/A):

    Brought on with five minutes to play.

    Gerard Martin (N/A):

    Replaced Cubarsi for the final knockings.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    The injury-enforced absence of Raphinha didn't help, but the Barcelona boss ultimately got his selection correct. Indeed, they did everything but put the ball in the net enough times to claim the win.

0