'Immensely happy' - Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez and partner Muri Lopez announce they are expecting first baby together

Instagram (@lisandromartinezzz)Scott Wilson'Immensely happy' - Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez and partner Muri Lopez announce they are expecting first baby togetherL. MartinezManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United star Lisandro Martinez and his partner Muri Lopez are expecting their first baby together.