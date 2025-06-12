'It wasn't like I imagined' - Cristiano Ronaldo encounter left young Germany forward Nick Woltemade underwhelmed despite Portugal icon scoring winning goal in Nations League clash
Nick Woltemade was disappointed by his first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo as the young forward made his Germany debut against Portugal.
- Woltemade featured in defeat to Portugal
- Ronaldo scored winning goal in Nations League
- Woltemade opens up on encounter with icon