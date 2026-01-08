Igor Thiago tops Roberto Firmino & Gabriel Martinelli to make Premier League history as Brentford’s Brazilian hot-shot surprises everyone - including his own boss!

That skill set has been on full display this term, with Thiago enjoying a breakout campaign. He netted his first goal of the season on the opening weekend and has not looked back from there.

A first Premier League match ball was secured when bagging a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 4. Three days later he registered a brace as Brentford claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Sunderland.

That deadly double took him to 16 efforts for the season - a number that no Brazilian has previously posted in the English top tier. Liverpool legend Firmino managed 15 for the Reds in 2017-18, with Martinelli matching that return with Arsenal in 2022-23, while Cunha hit the same mark for Wolves last season - earning himself a £62.5m ($84m) move to Manchester United.

That bar has now been raised, with only prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has 20 efforts to his name - outscoring Thiago this season. It is being suggested that the 24-year-old could come into contention for World Cup selection - with Carlo Ancelotti busy piecing together plans for the Brazil national team.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!