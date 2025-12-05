Getty
How Lionel Messi helped deliver ‘wonderful miracle’ for MLS & Inter Miami alongside Man Utd & England legend Sir David Beckham
American dream: What Messi has achieved in Miami
When bidding farewell to European football at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona icon Messi decided that the time had come to spread his wings. Beckham, who is now a co-owner in Miami, helped to convince the World Cup winner that he should chase the American dream.
Messi had offers to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, but opted to tread his own path. Success has been enjoyed in the States, picking up an eighth Ballon d’Or while cementing his standing as the most decorated player in history.
At 38 years of age, there is no sign of Messi slowing down. He has enjoyed a Golden Boot-winning campaign in 2025 and has helped Inter Miami to the MLS Cup final. The expectation is that he will also form part of Argentina’s global title defence next summer.
- Getty/GOAL
Combined forces: Messi has linked up with Beckham
Those in Florida always dreamed of such success, with an all-time great leading way, and Messi has helped to make all of that possible. Asensi has told BBC Sport: “All in all, I would say that it's a miracle. It's a wonderful miracle - it is daring and a dream. From ownership to everyone that is here in the club, we are really blessed to be part of it. We are five years old, we are creating history, we are living history as we are speaking. So having Lionel playing and being our captain changed us completely.”
Asensi added on the power of Beckham combining with the mass appeal of Messi: “Without David Beckham none of us would be sitting here. Everything ended up being possible. There aren't names as global as David Beckham and Leo Messi - they are combined here.
“When we arrived here in 2020-21 with owners Jorge Mas, [his brother] Jose Mas and David Beckham in charge, the main goal was to win on the pitch. I would say Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, subjectively and objectively. So obviously having the best player possible in your roster is a no-brainer.
“This is what we've been trying to do from the very beginning. Not just bring in big-name players, but bring in the best players possible so the team on the pitch is something we can be proud of - and one that wins.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Global brand: Inter Miami become a household name
Messi changed the landscape for MLS when arriving in America, despite the likes of Beckham, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic having previously trodden a similar path. He has shifted tickets and shirts at a remarkable rate, helping Inter Miami to become one of the most recognisable sporting brands on the planet.
Asensi said: “Overnight we went from being an MLS club to a club that I would say everybody knew. Every outlet in the world, everyone talked about it. Crazy. From Fiji to Anchorage, Patagonia to Mongolia, it put Inter Miami into the big time. We're talking about the number one sport in the world, and the US economically is the number one country in the world. It's the biggest market, and the king of sports entertainment.”
- Getty/GOAL
A-list guests: Messi preparing for MLS Cup final
Messi has helped to attract A-list guests to Inter Miami games, with the likes of Will Smith, Floyd Mayweather, Tom Brady, Aryna Sabalenka, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos attending Herons matches.
More celebrity visitors are likely to acquire tickets for Saturday’s MLS Cup final. Said contest will take place at Chase Stadium, as Inter Miami prepare to bid farewell to that venue. They will be moving into the newly-constructed Freedom Park next season - with their opening five games taking place on the road as their new home is completed.
Advertisement