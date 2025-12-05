How Lionel Messi helped deliver ‘wonderful miracle’ for MLS & Inter Miami alongside Man Utd & England legend Sir David Beckham

Those in Florida always dreamed of such success, with an all-time great leading way, and Messi has helped to make all of that possible. Asensi has told BBC Sport: “All in all, I would say that it's a miracle. It's a wonderful miracle - it is daring and a dream. From ownership to everyone that is here in the club, we are really blessed to be part of it. We are five years old, we are creating history, we are living history as we are speaking. So having Lionel playing and being our captain changed us completely.”

Asensi added on the power of Beckham combining with the mass appeal of Messi: “Without David Beckham none of us would be sitting here. Everything ended up being possible. There aren't names as global as David Beckham and Leo Messi - they are combined here.

“When we arrived here in 2020-21 with owners Jorge Mas, [his brother] Jose Mas and David Beckham in charge, the main goal was to win on the pitch. I would say Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, subjectively and objectively. So obviously having the best player possible in your roster is a no-brainer.

“This is what we've been trying to do from the very beginning. Not just bring in big-name players, but bring in the best players possible so the team on the pitch is something we can be proud of - and one that wins.”

