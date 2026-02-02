Six and out: How Chelsea's WSL title defence fell apart so fast - and why things could still get worse for Sonia Bompastor's Blues

On Sunday, Chelsea travelled north to face Manchester City, the champions-elect. Andree Jeglertz's side sat nine points clear at the top of the WSL table, with the Blues their closest, but still distant, rivals. And at the Etihad Stadium, the hosts showed just why that is the case, battering Bompastor's side 5-1.

It was Chelsea's biggest league loss in over seven years and, when coupled with the prior week's defeat to Arsenal, the first time they had lost back-to-back WSL games in 10 years. It also marked the first time ever in Bompastor's short - and very successful - managerial career that she has lost twice in a row in league competition.

City were brilliant, yes, but Chelsea were also poor - and not for the first time this season. Given how incredibly dominant the Blues were last season, it's been quite an incredible contrast to see them fall so far off the pace, with the gap to City now at 12 points with eight games remaining.

What has gone wrong? After winning six WSL titles in a row, how have they fallen out of this title race so early? And could it yet get worse?