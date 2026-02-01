Man City women's player ratings vs Chelsea: The new queens of the WSL! Hat-trick hero Kerolin runs riot as defending champions thrashed to all-but wrap up title race

It was a statement performance and result from City, whose only defeat in the league this season came at Stamford Bridge on the opening day. That was a 2-1 loss in a competitive meeting between two teams that looked set to push each other hard in this season's title race. However, since then, City have simply run away with it, demonstrating attacking prowess that has blown away the division and proved far too much for Chelsea to handle in this rematch.

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when Kerolin broke the deadlock with a sweetly struck half-volley, and although Chelsea did respond well, seeing an equaliser ruled out for a narrow offside, City were good for their 2-0 lead at half-time. That improved advantage was established when Shaw beat Naomi Girma to Vivianne Miedema's through-ball and, while the American was hoping for the referee to award her a free-kick for what she felt was a foul, coolly finished it past Hannah Hampton.

Half-time didn't disrupt City's rhythm, either. Within four minutes of the restart, it was 3-0, after Kerolin led a one-woman counter-attack from inside her own half that ended with her dinking the ball over Hampton in style. Five minutes later, she had her hat-trick, connecting with Lauren Hemp's cross after Chelsea's defence was opened up far too easily again.

Miedema then put the cherry on the cake with a smart header, after Alyssa Thompson had bagged a consolation for the visitors. It was just last season that Chelsea set a flurry of WSL records for their title win, including most points in a season and the earliest trophy list in competition history. The way City are playing, though, those pieces of history may soon be overwritten.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...