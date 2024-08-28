'Highly paid footballer' - Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke slammed for Wolverhampton comments by council leader

(C)Getty ImagesRichard Mills'Highly paid footballer' - Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke slammed for Wolverhampton comments by council leaderN. MaduekeChelseaWolverhamptonPremier LeagueWolverhampton vs ChelseaChelsea star Noni Madueke has been slammed for his critical comments of Wolverhampton by the city's council leader.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMadueke laid into "sh*t" WolverhamptonChelsea star apologises for Instagram postCouncil leader criticises "highly paid footballer"Article continues below