'He's a strong boy' - West Ham told to launch move to sign Real Madrid star as Los Blancos ace seeks first-team football

It is estimated that Endrick is moving out of Madrid, but his destination is yet to be guaranteed. Amidst this, former West Ham player Hutchison has urged his former club to sign the 19-year-old.

He told Sportscasting: "Yeah, I think it would be a good move for West Ham to get Endrick if it’s possible. He's a strong boy. You look at the physicality. He’s stocky and he's strong. He needs to be given time, which is hard in the Premier League. He might be better off going to Sociedad like Isak or Odegaard did. Sometimes it pays to stay in La Liga, but you go and play every single week, building your strength, lungs and legs up. You get your confidence, goals and your mentality and bring it up that way.

"Because what you wouldn't want to do is bring him to West Ham or a team in the Premier League that are in a relegation fight, where you haven't got time to play them every single game, because you might be losing games along the way. You haven't got time to bed these young kids in. So if I was Endrick, I'd be looking at a short-term move in La Liga to try and play every single week to then have the potential to either move to England or back to Real Madrid. That being said, it’s a move that I would endorse for the Hammers."