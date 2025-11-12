Man Utd make shock transfer approach for Real Madrid outcast Endrick amid concerns over Benjamin Sesko's fitness

Ancelotti has suggested that Endrick should exit Santiago Bernabeu if he wants to break into his Brazil squad, telling PLACAR: "Yes, I spoke with him at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what’s best. Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him. Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup (laughs). I believe it’s important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."

In September, the Italian coach explained why Endrick didn't get many opportunities in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Well, Endrick is like Estevao [Willian, at Chelsea]. He's a great talent. I think Estevao was lucky. The problem with young people who go to Europe is that they have a leading role here, but not much of a leading role there. I coached Endrick for a year and really liked him as a person and as a professional. And, obviously, he didn't play as well as he could, because Real Madrid had Rodrygo, Vini; competition in a big team is important, and that can affect a player's progression a little."