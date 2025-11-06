Getty
Harry Kane labelled 'world's best No.9' and 'one of the all-time greats' as Bayern Munich goal-machine is compared to Robert Lewandowski
Goals & trophies: Kane's stunning record
Few could have predicted what the future had in store for Kane when he was loaned out by Spurs to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester and Norwich. Patience was rewarded, though, when making a senior breakthrough in north London.
Kane went on to become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, plundering 280 goals for the Premier League giants before heading to Germany in the summer of 2023. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained there, with the target being found on 107 occasions through 112 appearances.
A fabled trophy curse has also been lifted at the Allianz Arena, becoming a Bundesliga title winner in 2024-25, with the plan being to collect more major honours with club and country. As England’s leading marksman, it has been suggested that Kane could go on to earn GOAT status with the Three Lions.
Striking GOATs: Where does Kane sit?
Campbell believes that Kane is already in elite company, with the 32-year-old arguably moving to the top of a striking generation that includes the likes of Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.
Speaking with GOAL via Casino.org, who get casino bonuses from trusted providers, ex-Spurs forward Campbell said when asked where Kane sits among the greats: “He’s right up there with the best of them. Lewandowski is probably a similar kind of player to him. He’s just as good, if not better than him.
“It’s credit to him. He’s gone from being on the bench at Leicester in the Championship to being the world’s best No.9. His numbers and goals don’t lie, and you don’t do that by chance - it’s by working hard, dedication and continuing to do what you do best, hitting the back of the net week in, week out. He’s definitely one of the all-time greats, in my opinion.”
Like Ronaldo: How Kane maximised his talent
Kane is showing no sign of slowing down at 32 years of age, with it being suggested that he could be another that plays on towards the age of 40. Portuguese icon Ronaldo has already achieved that feat at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
CR7 has reached the top through hard work and relentless drive, with Kane considered to occupy a similar talent pool after earning hero status despite never being the quickest, biggest or most comfortable on the ball.
Campbell added when asked if Kane is similar to Ronaldo in that regard: “Yeah. Ten years ago you might have said ‘he’s decent’. He’s not got blistering pace, he’s not got the silky touches and stuff like that but he’s stood the test of time. He knows exactly where the goal is. Technically he’s flawless - left foot, right foot - and he’s continued to produce 20-30 goal seasons for the last 10 years.
“Credit to him, he’s earned the right to put himself among the world’s best No.9s currently - and probably one of the best ever English No.9s to do it. It’s great to see that he’s gone on to do so well and continued to score goals. Obviously now he’s in Germany and picked up where he left off in the Premier League. It’s great to see an English lad putting their name out there on the world stage.”
Another transfer in 2026: What next for Kane?
While starring for Bayern and England at present, questions are being asked of what the short-term future holds for Kane. It has been revealed that there are exit clauses in his contract that can be triggered in 2026.
It is claimed that an offer of £57 million ($75m) would be enough to put another transfer in place, with a return to the Premier League being speculated on while also generating talk of potential interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
