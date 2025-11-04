Getty
Harry Kane told three trophies he must win to become a Bayern Munich ‘legend’ - with 107-goal striker not in that category yet
Kane lifted trophy curse with Bundesliga title win
Kane has lifted his trophy curse since heading to Germany in 2023. He made that move having grown tired of waiting on major silverware at Tottenham. The prolific frontman is Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, but felt the need to spread his wings in order to experience the success that he craves most.
A Bundesliga title triumph in 2024-25 saw Kane secure a first winners’ medal, with a Super Cup win being enjoyed since then. Bayern are delivering more domestic dominance at present, with maximum points being picked up from nine league outings in the current campaign.
How does Kane become a Bayern Munich legend?
Collective sights are also being locked on a first European prize since 2020. Kane joined Bayern in order to compete for Champions League glory, and is considered to need a continental honour in order to join the immortals that have gone before him at the Allianz Arena.
Quizzed on what Kane needs to do in order to become a legend, former Bayern star Basler - speaking in association with Leo Vegas DE - told GOAL: “Well, I do believe that he is a top player, and has been for years. But of course, it’s always difficult to achieve legendary status if you don't win any titles. Now he's won his first title with the German Championship (Bundesliga), which is also important, because when you think about it, it's actually unimaginable that Harry Kane would have ended his career without winning a single title.
“When you look at the goals and the mark he has set, it is, of course, already very high. I don't think it will be enough for a legend at FC Bayern in the end. For the simple reason that he might only be at FC Bayern for 2 to 4 years as a player. If he wins the Champions League, if he wins the Championship (Bundesliga) again, if he perhaps wins the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), yes, then we can talk about it again.
“But for a legend, he still needs quite a few titles by 2029, when his contract will hopefully be extended soon. Then we'll see – we'll talk again in three years about whether it was enough to become a legend at FC Bayern.”
Future call: Kane facing big decisions at Bayern
There has been plenty of speculation regarding Kane’s future, with his current contract set to expire in 2027. An extension has been mooted, alongside a return to the Premier League or a fresh start in Spain or MLS.
Ex-Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy told GOAL recently when asked if Kane should be stepping out of his comfort zone again in 2026: “I wouldn’t put it out of the question. At the moment, because he is playing so well and he looks so good in a World Cup year, he is probably not thinking too much ahead of that.
“The thing that is always difficult when you get older is to think too far ahead because we’ve all been there when the body doesn’t work the same. If I was around Kane and had any influence on him, I wouldn’t be encouraging him to go anywhere because at the moment, in this Munich team, they look like they have got a real chance in the Champions League. He is playing as well as we have ever seen him play. Why would you want to upset that?”
Transfer clause: Will Kane be on the move in 2026?
There are said to be exit clauses in Kane’s deal with Bayern that can be triggered if a £57 million ($75m) transfer offer is lodged. It remains to be seen whether he will stick around in Munich and become a legend there or take his considerable skill set elsewhere and enhance his own CV in different surroundings.
