Harry Kane sends special message to Lionesses after Sarina Wiegman's side reach second successive European Championship final in dramatic style
England men's team captain Harry Kane sent out a special message for the women's side as they reached their second consecutive European Championship final after dramatically beating Italy in the last-four stage. The Lionesses came back from behind to take the match to extra-time where Chloe Kelly scored a last-gasp goal to book their berth in the final.
