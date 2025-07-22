England women's player ratings vs Italy: The Lionesses leave it late again! Michelle Agyemang & Chloe Kelly's heroics send Sarina Wiegman's side into Euro 2025 final

The reigning champions will have a chance to defend their title on Sunday, facing either Spain or Germany in the final in Basel

For large parts on Tuesday, it looked like England's luck had finally ran out. Just five days after somehow completing a great escape against Sweden in the quarter-finals, the Lionesses were again on the brink of crashing out of Euro 2025, with just two minutes of added time standing between them and a 1-0 defeat to surprise package Italy. Yet, once more, they came back from it, completing arguably an even more miraculous turnaround as Michelle Agyemang's last-gasp equaliser and Chloe Kelly's winner from the spot - in the penultimate minute of extra time, no less - made England 2-1 victors and sent them into Sunday's European Championship final.

For the most part, it was a frustrating and disappointing watch for fans of the Lionesses, with few chances created either side of a thumping finish from Barbara Bonansea which broke the deadlock in Italy's favour just past the half hour mark. The Azzurre were good for their lead, too, in a performance that suggested much greater experience in this sort of high pressure moment. Were it not for a superb double save from Hannah Hampton in the dying moments of the 90, Italy's place in the final would've been cemented, too.

But England piled the pressure on, battling through adversity and plugging away without some sort of magical spark coming from somewhere, anywhere, hoping that Italy would buckle, that the ball would bounce favourably, that a chance would come and they would take it. It took almost all of the allotted time, but Agyemang was once again ready for her big moment when it arrived, rifling an effort beyond Laura Giuliani to keep the Lionesses alive - just as she had with her equaliser against Sweden.

Article continues below

There was still plenty for England to do, though. Sarina Wiegman had thrown the kitchen sink at Italy with her substitutions and now her strange assortment of players had to adapt, arrange themselves into something of an organised XI and try and find a breakthrough. It looked like it would have to be penalties again, as it was against Sweden, but instead it was just penalty - thanks to Emma Severini's daft challenge on Beth Mead. There was time for one more twist, as Kelly's effort from the spot was saved by Giuliani, but it was the winger, England's hero in extra time back at Euro 2022, who latched onto the rebound, to put her name in lights yet again and send the Lionesses into a third successive major tournament final.

GOAL rates England's players from Stade de Geneve...