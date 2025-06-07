Andorra v England - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Not good enough on the ball!' - Harry Kane criticises England team-mates for sloppiness during dismal performance at Andorra in World Cup qualifier but reserves praise for one Three Lions star

H. KaneEnglandAndorra vs EnglandAndorraWorld Cup Qualification UEFAN. Madueke

Harry Kane has slammed his England team-mates for not being "good enough on the ball" as they scraped a 1-0 win over Andorra on Saturday.

  • Three Lions won World Cup qualifier
  • Kane scored only goal in dismal display
  • Reserves praise for one player
