England player ratings vs Andorra: Harry Kane saves Three Lions from embarrassment! Thomas Tuchel under huge pressure after limping past minnows in World Cup qualifier

The Bayern Munich star got England off the hook as the Three Lions sleepwalked their way to an unconvincing win against the rank outsiders

Harry Kane saved England's blushes as Thomas Tuchel's side eked out an underwhelming 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against minnows Andorra in Barcelona. In an 'experimental' starting XI, England struggled to find their groove against a resolute Andorra team on Saturday evening.

The lively Noni Madueke looked the most likely to find the spark to unlock the home team's defence, as his fierce drive stung the hands of Iker Alvarez from the edge of the box. The Chelsea winger was instrumental in his side's best early chance as his run and cross set up Curtis Jones, but the Liverpool man's heavy touch let him down, and Kane couldn't turn in his cutback from six yards.

Seconds after Kane's toe-poked effort was well saved by keeper Alvarez, the England captain made it 1-0 when he was on hand to turn in Madueke's cross in the 50th minute.

As Andorra continued to deploy the lowest of low blocks, substitute Eberechi Eze nearly made it 2-0 against the 173rd-ranked outfit, but Alvarez was equal to his rising header.

This game very much had an end-of-season vibe about it, something that was summed up by Madueke's miss at the death. Although England made it three wins from three under Tuchel to top their World Cup qualifying group, but this was a day to forget.

