This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-TORINOAFP
Parshva Shah

Hakan Calhanoglu fires back! Inter playmaker and his wife respond to Lautaro Martinez criticism after captain urges him to leave amid Galatasaray links and Club World Cup exit

H. CalhanogluL. MartinezInterInter vs FluminenseFIFA Club World CupGalatasaraySerie ASuper Lig

Hakan Calhanoglu and his wife have responded to Inter captain Lautaro Martinez's harsh words following the team's shock exit from the Club World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter lost 2-0 to Fluminense in CWC round of 16
  • Martinez's aimed indirect attack at Calhanoglu after the game
  • Turkish playmaker and his wife respond to the captain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta