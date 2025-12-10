Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'Everything comes to an end, goodbye Mohamed Salah' - Have Liverpool fans finally turned on their Egyptian King after incredible 'thrown under the bus' interview?
Salah's moment of madness
After being named on the bench for a third successive Premier League game, Salah stormed through the mixed zone in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, before stopping to give an explosive seven-minute interview that left reporters stunned as he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by head coach Arne Slot.
He said: I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer, and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club."
The rant led to public criticism from Liverpool legend Carragher, who described Salah as a "disgrace" and accused him of trying to inflict "maximum damage" by throwing his toys out of the pram. The 47-year-old has since apologised, but the damage has already been done from both sides. Much of the Liverpool fanbase is split - there is a section of supporters who have taken Salah's side, pointing to the success he has helped deliver in his eight years at the club. But others have reminded the Egyptian winger that football is a team sport, and, more importantly, no one is bigger than the club. The all-important question, then, who is right?
No player is bigger than the club
Salah's most recent outburst is not the only time he has opened his mouth to the media to try and force Liverpool's hand. The 33-year-old has made a habit of complaining when his demands are not met, famously acting up when pursuing a new contract last season, flexing his achievements and pointing to his numbers when arguing that he should not have to take a pay cut to remain at Anfield. But this time, it appears plenty of people think he has gone too far. One fan has had enough of the talisman's antics, labelling Salah as a "five-year-old kid" and admitting he would love to see the back of him for his petulance. His theory may have some substance as well, after Salah posted a picture of himself in the gym after being left at home for the trip to Inter with the famous 'You'll never walk alone' sign behind him.
Jordan Chamberlain, a Liverpool fan writer, describes the Premier League and Champions League winner as "selfish" and adds: "The Egypt forward deserved his monstrous two-year contract. He was the best player in the country. But fast forward to December and Liverpool's number 11 has thrown his toys out of the pram in an extremely damaging way. Salah has had a poor season. There are lots of reasons for this, but his statements put himself, Slot and the club in an untenable position. I have no idea what will happen next, but I just wish Salah had kept his mouth shut."
Another fan, replying to Salah's gym post, said: "Is he after some sort of sympathy? Acting like a petulant child." @MaccaLiv19 was also not happy, saying: "Apologise to the club and the manager. If not, it’s goodbye in Jan."
A few eagle-eyed spectators have also pointed out the fact that since being dropped, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four games, and that, regardless, a player should never throw their team under the bus, particularly in a moment where they are struggling. Liverpool's form has dipped after winning the title, but not to a point where it is unsalvageable.
With Thierry Henry coming to the defence of his friend and fellow pundit Carragher during Tuesday's Champions League coverage, it has only placed more dark clouds over Salah's head. One fan summed up his feelings on the back of the Arsenal icon's explanation of the situation, in which he claimed players must "protect their teams at all costs."
@JacobHorsfall__ could not believe that anyone would side with Salah over the pundit. He added: I really don’t understand how people are siding with Salah. Literally makes no sense to me. Think Carragher was pretty bang on. The RB suffering comment was about how the team sacrificed to platform Salah. The Egypt comment was to say that no team can be great with 1 star. Chelsea flop comment was to say that Liverpool did just as much for Salah as he’s done for them. No player should ever throw the club under the bus."
Salah has earned the right to make demands
On the other hand, Salah retains the support of plenty on Merseyside. In the eyes of many, their Egyptian King can do no wrong, and they believe his contributions have earned him the right to make demands. Perhaps Salah is well within his rights to be upset at suddenly being dropped by Slot. He has recorded six goal contributions in 13 Premier League games for the Reds this season, and bagged 29 goals in Liverpool's title-winning campaign last term before penning a new deal.
Fans have not forgotten that, and among the 20,000+ replies to his latest gym post, the response was overwhelmingly in support of the forward. One account, @the_Lawrenz, reminded Salah of his lasting impact on the club, posting: "You changed Liverpool’s life." Another, @guineasfinest, added: "There’s more legacy in Salah’s left toe at Liverpool than in Carra’s entire career."
It seems Carragher succeeded in blowing Salah's interview out of proportion and ramping up the swirling rumours about his future. Part of his monologue on Monday night included a statement that saw the ex-defender suggest his Serie A career and time at Chelsea were both failures, and plenty have sympathised with the winger when it comes to his past endeavours. @TheImmortalKop said: "That Carragher segment really showed he doesn’t respect anything outside of the Premier League. Salah was great for Basel, Fiorentina and Roma and has sent his club to the World Cup twice. Belittling all that by calling him a failure before joining Liverpool is just ridiculous."
Even if we isolate Salah's achievements to his time solely in a Liverpool shirt, he has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances, won nine major pieces of silverware, and been the guy to dig the club out of a hole on more than one occasion, ultimately driving them to one of their most successful periods in the Premier League era.
Have your say on Salah's future
With Salah missing the Inter clash and soon to be jetting off to AFCON until January, there is a real possibility the club legend may have played his last game in England. With recent events in mind, should the Reds cash in on him if a suitable offer arrives in the winter transfer window or should they stand by their main man? Vote in the poll below and make sure you leave a comment! 👇
Should Liverpool sell Mohamed Salah?
35 Votes