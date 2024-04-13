Huge moment for Gio Reyna as USMNT midfielder is FINALLY handed first ever Premier League start for Nottingham Forest's massive fixture vs Wolves
USMNT star Gio Reyna has been named in the Nottingham Forest starting XI for the first time since his loan switch to the Premier League side.
- Reyna in for Forest for first ever Premier League start
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side travel to Wolves
- Forest sit above drop zone on goal difference