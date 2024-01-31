Reyna is a Red! USMNT star Gio ends Borussia Dortmund nightmare as he completes Nottingham Forest loan move

Ritabrata Banerjee
Gio Reyna friendly vs AZ Alkmaar 2024Getty Images
Giovanni ReynaNottingham ForestTransfersBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaUSA

USMNT star Gio Reyna has completed his loan move to Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund.

  • Reyna completes Forest loan move
  • Contract valid until the end of the season
  • Saw his game time reduced at Dortmund

