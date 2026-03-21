Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Parma Calcio 1913 v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Giampaolo's masterstroke: Cremonese win 2-0 at Parma and are fourth from bottom

Join us LIVE as we bring you the 30th matchday of Serie A.

A fiercely contested relegation battle. At 3 pm at the Stadio Tardini, in the early kick-off of the 30th matchday of the league season, Carlos Cuesta’s Parma side lost 0–2 to Cremonese, managed by the new coach, Marco Giampaolo, who has just taken over from the sacked Davide Nicola and is in his second spell in charge of the Grigiorossi, with goals from Maleh, who hadn’t scored since 2021, and Vandeputte, netting his first Serie A goal.


The Ducali remain 12th on 34 points, seven clear of the relegation zone; Cremonese climb to 27 points, now fourth frombottom level on points with Lecce and one point behind Fiorentina. A first win on his debut for the former Milan manager.



Matchday 30 of Serie A

Parma 0-2 Cremonese

Goalscorers: 54' Maleh (C), 68' Vandeputte (C).




Subscribe to DAZNDiscover the best offers


  • MATCH STATISTICS:

    Parma 0–2 Cremonese

    Goalscorers: 54' Maleh (C), 68' Vandeputte (C)


    PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Circati (Nicolussi Caviglia from 60'), Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Ondrejka (Elphege from 73'), Keita (Estevez from 73'), Sorensen (Oristanio from 60'), Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta


    CREMONESE (4-3-1-2): Audero; Terracciano, Bianchetti (from 89' Folino), Luperto, Pezzella; Zerbin (from 46' Barbieri), Grassi, Maleh; Vandeputte (from 79' Thorsby); Bonazzoli (Payero from 67'), Sanabria (Vardy from 67'). Manager: Giampaolo


    Bookings: Barbieri (C), Ondrejka (P), Payero (C), Troilo (P), Pezzella (C), Valenti (P).

    Sent off: -

    Assist: Vardy (C)

    Referee: Fabbri

    • Advertisement

  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

    84' – Parma come close to pulling one back: Nicolussi Caviglia dribbles past a defender and shoots with his left foot, but Luperto miraculously tips it away for a corner.


    68' - CREMONESE DOUBLE THE LEAD, VANDEPUTTE! A brilliant pass from Vardy, who has just come on, sets up the Belgian with a first-time left-footed shot: a right-footed strike makes it 0-2, the midfielder’s first goal in Serie A.


    54' - WHAT A GOAL BY MALEH, CREMONESE IN THE LEAD! The Parma defence clears, the former Lecce man strikes first time and fires a thunderbolt past Suzuki.


    29' - Pellegrino comes close to putting Parma ahead: his right-footed shot flies just wide of Audero’s goal.


    23' - Bonazzoli’s goal is disallowed for offside by Zerbin, who had been played in deep and then provided the assist, the ball deflecting off Circati onto the Cremonese striker’s feet.


    20' - Bonazzoli tries an overhead kick, the ball goes just over but it was a foul.


    7' - Great save by Suzuki from Vandeputte: the Japanese goalkeeper denies the Cremonese midfielder with a fine save at the right-hand post.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Serie A
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL