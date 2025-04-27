Gary Neville makes 'painful' admission that Man Utd's reign as England's most successful club is over with Liverpool's 20th Premier League title set to 'cause tremors & heartache' at Old Trafford
Gary Neville insists that Liverpool potentially winning their 20th league title should cause "tremors" at Manchester United.
- Liverpool poised to win 20th title
- Will join Manchester United on that number
- Due to European Cups, will become most successful English club