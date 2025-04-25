Premier League Primer: Liverpool's title procession Manchester United's tactical dilemma, Fulham's hopes to keep European dreams alive

GOAL US looks at Liverpool's inevitable trophy lift, Fulham's European ambitions, and selection dilemmas ahead of a busy week

And so we get to the obligatory bit. Has a Premier League title ever felt so processional? So unsurprising? Tell a Liverpool fan nine months ago that they were going to win the league, and they might have laughed. Tell them in February that they would have to wait until the end of April, and they might have been slightly peeved. We have, as Jamie Carragher told GOAL earlier this month, been slightly spoiled in recent years.

Title races have brought jeopardy, drama, and expectations. Most leagues are won pretty comfortably by a decent margin. And Liverpool, barring a mad Tottenham result at Anfield, will wrap theirs up on Sunday.

Midweek European clashes ahead for Spurs, Arsenal and Man United have rather distracted from domestic football. Perhaps the most drama is to be found in the sort of mid-table areas that would normally be irrelevant at this point. If results go a certain way, the Premier League could have 10 clubs in Europe next year. That really feels like too many.

That is, unless you're one of the fringe clubs that are now in with a shot. Such is the case of Fulham, who, with a few wins, could find themselves in some sort of European football next year - an undoubtedly massive achievement for the club.

GOAL looks at Liverpool's inevitable title lift, Fulham's European ambitions, and the selection dilemmas plaguing the league in the Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.