This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Gary Neville admits thought of Europa League final gives him a 'sickly feeling' as Man Utd prepare to face Spurs in do-or-die clash in Bilbao Manchester United Europa League Tottenham vs Manchester United Tottenham Gary Neville admitted that the thought of the Europa League final gives him a "sickly feeling" as Manchester United prepare to face Tottenham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United set for the biggest clash of the season

Red Devils could earn £100m if they triumph

Neville is "confident" in Amorim's troops Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League TOT MUN Match preview