Gary Neville admits he 'got it wrong' by criticising Marcus Rashford & Casemiro for USA trips - but Ruben Amorim says he would not have let Man Utd duo go
Gary Neville says he "got it wrong" by criticising Marcus Rashford and Casemiro for travelling to the United States during the international break.
- Rashford & Casemiro not called up for international duty
- Man Utd duo flew to the USA during the break
- Neville withdrew criticism during chat with Amorim