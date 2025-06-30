VIDEO: Gabriel Jesus on the comeback trail! Arsenal striker trains with Palmeiras in Brazil as forward aims for 2025/26 return G. Jesus Arsenal Premier League

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has started working on his recovery as he was spotted training in Palmeiras' facility. The Brazilian forward sustained a devastating ACL injury during Arsenal's FA Cup fixture against Manchester United in January. The 28-year-old Selecao star remained out of action for the remainder of the campaign but is now eyeing a comeback.