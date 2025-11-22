Getty
'Needs to be a rule!' - Furious Ruben Dias urges Premier League to clarify laws after being confused by VAR in Man City's defeat at Newcastle but Pep Guardiola insists 'everything is fine'
Dias unhappy with decisions in defeat at St James' Park
City fell to their fourth defeat of the season in an enthralling game at St James' Park. The visitors appealed for a penalty when Phil Foden was tripped by Fabian Schar and later had a second spot-kick shout for handball by Malick Thiaw. They were left furious when Barnes restored Newcastle's lead with his second goal of the game after Dias had levelled the scores. The winning goal followed a scramble in the box from a corner, with City complaining that Newcastle had put too much pressure on Gianluigi Donnarumma.
While Dias insisted Newcastle had deserved to win the match, he said the league need to be clearer on what constituted a foul in the area.
Dias claims Donnarumma fouled
Dias told Sky Sports: "Of all the decisions, only the second goal we need to make it make sense. Where's the sense in their player pushing our keeper out of the goal? What are we allowing and for how long? It's more like sometimes you allow it and sometimes you don't so what can you do? In the second goal Gigi is being pushed outside his area and there is no consequence.
"I had the chance to see the review and I think it Barnes is pushing him away from the goal. We are so picky with certain contacts but then ones like this with the keeper, then they allow it. If this is the rule then fine. But then let us do the same. Back in the day it was a foul and now apparently it is allowed. It is one of them that when you lose people say you are trying to find excuses but today Newcastle were better. They deserved the win because of that. They were able to finish more chances than us. There needs to be a rule."
Guardiola: Referees 'know perfectly'
Guardiola could be seen speaking animatedly to referee Sam Barrott at full-time, after also having a heated discussion with Bruno Guimaraes. The coach insisted "everything is fine" between him and the official although the incident instantly reminded him of how Bournemouth's goal against City in their 3-1 win earlier this month was allowed to stand after Donnarumma complained of being pushed as he contested a corner, leading to Tyler Adams levelling for the Cherries.
"It happened in the Bournemouth game and it happened today again," said the City boss. "It is what it is after VAR decided. They know perfectly."
Even though Adams' goal had little impact on the overall result against Bournemouth, it sparked a sarcastic response from Guardiola
City risk falling further behind Arsenal in title race
The defeat at Newcastle saw City fall to third in the Premier League table below Chelsea. And Guardiola's side will slip seven points behind leaders Arsenal if the Gunners beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. Guardiola preferred not to comment on how much of a setback the loss was to City's hopes in the title race, merely responding: "The season is so long."
Guardiola also praised the performance of Eddie Howe's men. He added: "Newcastle is a top side, top players, top manager so unfortunately tonight we could not build on the momentum that we had. It was an entertaining game, we both had chances and then there was a momentum shift and ultimately we couldn't win.
"I'm pretty sure all of the teams prefer to play at home than away, we are not the exception for that. Always Newcastle have been difficult, even where they are low in the table and after two defeats in a row. After they clean the head and the mind and have ten days off, we can hit the good moments. We fought, the players were there, but we could not find the result."
