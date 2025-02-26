fuboTV vs DIRECTV stream: Which is your best option for a sports streaming package?

A head-to-head comparison between the two streaming platforms to see which is superior for live sport and television channels, and on-demand content

Once upon a time, you could only get your live television, films and shows through a satellite or via actual, physical cable. Nowadays, online streaming has removed the need for any inconvenient installation, with vast libraries of movies, catalogs of shows on demand, and hundreds of TV channels accessible with nothing more than a compatible device and an active internet connection.

With these tech revolutions came competition, with providers such as Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount+, Disney, and many more, all battling to offer consumers virtually unlimited entertainment at their fingertips, via online streaming. fubo and DIRECTV are two prime examples of multi-channel streaming services that offer customers a variety of live channels, OD, and multiple add-ons for some of the most well-rounded packages on the market.

But which, if either, is superior?

We’ve previously taken an in-depth look at both providers, with our DIRECTV review and fubo review, but we now explore the finer details of what their no cable or satellite streaming services offer customers. Here at GOAL, we have the lowdown on all aspects for each, and which might be the best fit for you.