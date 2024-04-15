Is DirecTV good for live sports? The best plans and packages for sports fans

An all-you-need-to-know guide to DirecTV's sports packages and offerings for 2024

Few streaming providers in the United States market rival DirecTV's popularity. The premium network offers several attractive packages for subscribers, but if you want to get your sports coverage filled, some have greater advantages than others.

Available through both internet providers and satellite dishes, DirecTV has something for everyone. However, with various price points and channel selections differing, it’s good to know which will bring you the specialty sports content you want.

Here, GOAL guides you through your DirecTV plans, the available sports networks included, the premium channels exclusive to each package, and how to set up your online account registration.

What DirecTV packages are available?

DirecTV offers four separate packages to purchase through the streamer, with the provider listing Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. Each is set at a different price tier, and each contains a different lineup of channels reflecting the specific needs of its subscriber base.

Package Monthly Price DirecTV Entertainment Package $69.99 DirecTV Choice Package $84.99 DirecTV Ultimate Package $114.99 DirecTV Premier Package $159.99

What sports channels are available across all DirecTV packages?

DirecTV

The basic entrance selection available through DirecTV - the Entertainment package - boasts an impressive starting number of channels for its base price. 75 are available to subscribers at $69.99 monthly, plus taxes and fees, including ESPN, ESPN2, and Fox Sports 1.

Shared DirecTV Sports Channels

ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Sports 1

TruTV

USA Network

Local channels

What sports channels are exclusive to individual DirecTV packages?

Getty Images

The subsequent three packages offered by DirecTV - Choice, Ultimate, and Premier - include a more comprehensive selection of sports channels, with the former adding MLB Network, NBA TV, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network, among others, to its roster.

Further channels offered as part of Ultimate and Premier packages include CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, and more, with the two top-end options effectively identical given the Premier package’s focus as a film and entertainment extension.

The Choice package, priced at $84.99 per month, and the Ultimate and Premier package, available at $114.99 and $159.99 per month, respectively, plus taxes and fees, all boast more than a hundred channels each, compared to the Entertainment package.

DirecTV Sports Channels available with Choice

ACC Network

Big Ten Network

ESPN News

ESPNU

FanDuel TV

Golf Channel

MLB Network

Motor Trend

NBA TV

NFL Network

SEC Network

Tennis Channel

Regional sports networks

DirecTV Sports Channels available with Ultimate / Premier

CBS Sports Network

Fox Sports 2

NHL Network

Sportsman Channel

TUDN

Can I watch regional sports networks through DirecTV packages?

In addition to offering various pay-television and satellite channels among the different packages offered, DirecTV allows viewers to watch even more local coverage, with most regional sports networks included across Choice, Ultimate, and Premier packages.

Regional sports networks, showcasing local fixtures otherwise subject to blackouts on national television, often help to further enhance the breadth and depth of sports coverage provided by a streaming service.

What is the DirecTV Sports Pack?

DirecTV

The DirecTV Sports Pack is an add-on to DirecTV stream subscribers, bringing almost two dozen sports-specific channels to their package. Available alongside most new and existing subscriptions, it offers comprehensive coverage all year round across a full slate of premium channels.

Most of those included in the DirecTV Sports Pack are already part of the streamer’s Ultimate and Premier packages. Still, at the additional price of $14.99 per month, plus taxes and fees, it significantly reduces those when added to either the Entertainment or Choice packages.

DirecTV Sports Pack Channels

ACC Network

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN News

ESPNU

FanDuel TV

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Golf Channel

MLB Network

Motor Trend

NBA TV

Next Level Sports

NFL Network

NFL RedZone

NHL Network

Outdoor Channel

SEC Network

Sportsman Channel

Tennis Channel

TruTV

TUDN

USA Network

Willow

Willow Xtra

What is the best DirecTV plan and package for sports fans?

Getty Images

If you’re exclusively signing up to DirecTV looking for all your sporting needs, then the best plan would be to purchase one of the lower-priced options offered - either the Entertainment package or Choice package - with the DirecTV Sports Pack add-on will cover virtually all your needs.

But for those who want to ensure they have the top film and entertainment options at their disposal, the Premier package, with its broad range of premium channels, may prove the most appealing choice.

What are the DVR capabilities of a DirecTV stream subscription?

All DirecTV stream subscriptions come with DVR capabilities, allowing customers to record their favorite games, shows, and movies year-round, from the biggest matches to the latest blockbusters.

However, the amount of DVR storage available depends on whether customers elect to connect by high-speed internet or via satellite dish, with both options offering different DVR parameters.

Capabilities Internet Satellite DVR storage Unlimited 200 hours Cloud or device storage? Cloud Device DVR expiration Up to nine months No Simultaneous streams recording Yes Yes Installation No Yes Mobile viewing Yes Yes

FAQs

Getty Images

How can I connect to DirecTV?

Unlike several streaming service rivals, DirecTV can be connected via a satellite dish or through a high-speed internet connection. If you have a fast, reliable setup, the former will allow you to start faster and begin watching all your favorite sports and shows.

However, connection via satellite dish also has benefits, with additional channels available through your varied subscription packages exclusive to the format. Even better, DirecTV provides free professional installation for your satellite dish and offers Signal Saver coverage for race occasions when coverage lapses.

Can I watch NFL Network, NBA TV, and MLB Network with DirecTV Sports?

Customers can watch NFL Network, NBA TV, and MLB Network - the dedicated channels of three of the most significant sports leagues in the United States - through a DirectTV stream subscription at Choice or above.

Additionally, they can watch them through the Entertainment package with a DirecTV Sports Pack add-on, including NFL RedZone. This ensures subscribers will never miss a major touchdown across the football season again.

What is the DirecTV advanced receiver service fee and regional sports fee?

The advanced receiver service fee is the additional fee DirecTV charges for access to an HD DVR through either high-speed internet or a satellite dish. Priced at $25.00 per month, it allows DirecTV customers to record and save material to their DVR.

The regional sports fee is an additional fee of up to $14.99 per month applied to DirecTV customers with a package including regional sports channels. Both are compulsory if your DirecTV package has DVR access and regional sports coverage through an internet connection or satellite service.

What premium channels can I watch with DirecTV?

Depending on your subscription package, DirecTV offers far more than sports channels. A wide variety of film and entertainment programming is available as add-on premium channels and streaming services at various prices.

Please note, however, that these are online purchases, with high-speed internet required regardless of satellite connection. Some of the premium channels and streaming services you can add include:

Cinemax

Max

MGM+

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Starz

What devices can I watch DirecTV through?

While DirecTV can be conventionally accessed through high-speed internet or via satellite dish on a smart television, it can also be accessed through a number of other devices, including: