Who is France's leading all-time top goal scorer? Mbappe closing in on Giroud

France national football team's goalscoring chart consists of some of the greatest players in football history

France are one of the most decorated national teams around and have produced some of the greatest footballers in history.

Zinedine Zidane in his prime was just pure art. Michel Platini was very much a player in the same mould. Just Fontaine is an absolute World Cup legend.

And then there were clinical attackers such as Jean-Pierre Papin, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry.

These days, the likes of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, and Kylian Mbappe have taken over the mantle and spend a lot of their time on the pitch celebrating goals.

But who is France's most lethal attacker ever?

Let's take a look at the legends leading their all-time goalscoring charts!