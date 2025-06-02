Formula 1 legend & Real Madrid fan Fernando Alonso reveals which Barcelona star he would sign & 'leave on the bench' at Santiago Bernabeu
Formula 1 legend and Real Madrid fan Fernando Alonso has revealed which Barcelona star he would sign, only to "leave on the bench" at the Bernabeu.
- Iconic figure in motorsport is a big Los Blancos fan
- Would welcome chance to weaken arch rivals
- Snaps up stars & benches them in virtual world