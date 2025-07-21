Former Chelsea star Saul agrees Flamengo move hours after pulling out of Trabzonspor switch over 'personal reasons'
Saul Niguez has reportedly agreed to join Brazilian giants Flamengo just hours after pulling the plug on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid midfielder cited "personal stuff" for the sudden change in plans. He will now reunite with ex-teammate Filipe Luis, who is head coach at the Brazilian Serie A side, and Jorginho.
